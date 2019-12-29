Botsa confusion game begins again: Vizag Capital

Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana cleared all confusion once again on the Capital shifting. He assured the AP people of the brighter prospects to develop Vizag Capital as a greater city than even Hyderabad. He accused the TDP of doing nothing for the development of North Coastal Andhra region. The Minister gave enough indications of their Chief Minister’s determination to go ahead with his agenda on Three Capitals.

Botsa’s latest comments came after CM Jagan decided to once again hold his Cabinet meeting in three weeks to discuss High-Power Committee report on Capital shifting. Botsa appealed to Amaravati farmers not to believe the words of Chandrababu Naidu as the government will protect their interests. Obviously, the government is continuing the same old tactics to implement its hidden agenda but with good preparation this time. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has also begun his attacks this time. He said that the government will give well-developed plots to the Amaravati farmers. If the farmers want to cultivate again, their lands will be returned to them, the MLA says.

On the other hand, Capital farmers demand total compliance of the agreements that the government signed with them to build a world class Capital City. Only such a Project would create value for their plots. Otherwise, the lands become useless and unfit for cultivation as well.