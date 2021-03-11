Jagan’s ‘ration door delivery scheme’ in trouble

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched ‘ration door delivery scheme’ across the state from February amid much fanfare.

However, the scheme is facing hurdles even before it completed two months.

As many as 9,260 vehicles were purchased to implement the scheme.

The vehicle drivers are submitting applications to collectors of respective districts to allow them to quit their jobs.

Drivers say that the civil supplies department officials are forcing them to do ‘coolie works’ like loading and unloading of ration stocks from godowns which they are not mandated to do. Drivers say that the department officials told them that their job is only to drive the vehicles when they were appointed but now they are asking them to do all the jobs.

Drivers point out that officials are harassing them even if the weight of ration bags is less than stipulated though they are in no way responsible for it.

They say that they can’t bear this torture anymore and seeking permission to quit the jobs.

They complained that officials are even threatening to file cases against them if they quit the jobs.