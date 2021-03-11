KCR’s 29% PRC fitment: Is it plus or minus for TRS in MLC polls?

Ever since TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a ‘leak’ to media two days ago that he will announce 29% PRC fitment (salary hike on basic pay) for state government employees keeping in mind Graduate MLC elections polling on March 14, there is a huge debate in political circles whether it will benefit or damage TRS in MLC elections.

TRS party sources argue that it will benefit TRS because the PRC had recommended just 7.5% fitment but KCR has decided to extend 29% fitment soon after MLC polls, which is 2% more than neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. AP CM Jagan had announced 27% IR (interim relief) to employees as there is a delay in implementing the new PRC in AP.

However, opposition parties argue that this will damage TRS because KCR had announced the highest ever 43% fitment under the previous PRC in 2015 and Telangana employees are expecting more than 43%. If not more than 43%, they are expecting at least the previous 43% to continue but not below that.

But KCR’s latest 29% fitment is much lower than the previous 43% when employees unions are demanding fitment ranging from 45% to 60%.

Opposition parties say employees will never settle for a lower fitment of 29% and they will vote against TRS.