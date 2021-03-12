Raghurama accepts Peddieddy challenge

YCP rebel MP Raghurama Raju has stepped up his counter attacks on CM Jagan Reddy and his Ministers. He accepted the challenge thrown by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to resign from his MP post and seek fresh election.

Raghurama asserted that he would resign and contest the election on his own. He was confident of winning the seat once again on his own strength. At the same time, RRR made a counter challenge to Peddireddy. He asked the Minister to get the whole Jaganmohan Reddy Government dismissed if the YCP candidate suffered a defeat in his hands.

Raghurama demanded Peddireddy to accept his challenge that all the 151-odd YCP MLAs should resign and seek re-election. The YCP should stop making baseless remarks and needless comments. RRR said that he would be thankful to Chandrababu for giving a good recognition in politics to him. The YCP Minister had no business to talk about Chandrababu Naidu.

RRR asserted that all the people knew how Peddireddy was making thousands of crores illegal money through sand and other mafia activities.