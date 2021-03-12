Buzz: Thaman on board for a Mega Project?

S Thaman scored some sensational musical hits in the recent months. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will stand out as the biggest musical hit in his career and Thaman is on board for several prestigious projects. The latest news is that Thaman is the frontrunner to compose the music for Ram Charan and Shankar’s big-budget pan Indian project. The discussions are currently on and things will be finalized very soon.

Shankar is busy with the pre-production work and the shoot starts from the mid of June. The makers are in the hunt for the leading lady and an announcement will be made soon. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The film will have a pan-Indian release next year.