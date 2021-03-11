Raghurama reading Naidu script: Peddireddy

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Chandrababu Naidu and Raghurama Raju. He said that Chandrababu Naidu was doing secret deals only to defame the YCP Government. Raghurama Raju was acting like a ‘bantrothu’ for the yellow media which was carrying out all nonsensical statements being made by him.

Peddireddy blamed Rajugaru for ‘reading out’ the script already given by Chandrababu Naidu. The yellow media was distorting the YCP leaders’ statements deliberately. Everybody knew how Chandrababu has earned his property.

Peddireddy challenged Raghurama Raju to resign and go for fresh election if he had really his own strength in his constituency. It was only with the support of CM Jagan Reddy that Raju could become an MP. Otherwise, he would not become even a ward member.

Peddireddy further said that Raghurama Raju had no moral right to criticise the Chief Minister. Chandrababu was not acting like a responsible Opposition leader in the State.