Jagan’s three capitals is to cover up his failures, says Kalva Srinivasulu

Rayalaseema has been suffering the worst-ever crisis in the past three-and-half years and the region has never experienced such damage ever since the State has been formed, observed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Kalva Srinivasulu, here on Wednesday.

Srinivasulu told media persons at the party headquarters here that there is zero progress in Rayalaseema after Jagan Mohan Reddy, has become the Chief Minister of the State. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s discrimination and hatred towards the region is clearly visible with his attitude towards Rayalaseema, Srinivasulu added,

During the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the State strived hard for the progress of Rayalaseema and the globally-renowned Kia industry had set up its unit in Anantapur district then. Companies like Hero Motors and Celkon too have established their units in Chittoor district while renowned educational institutions like IIIT and Central University too were established in Rayalaseema when Chandrababu was the chief minister of the State, he maintained.

Except for using the backwardness of Rayalaseema for political gains, did Jagan get even a single industry to the region, he asked. The Handri-Neeva and the Galeru-Nagari projects which were constructed when the late, NT Rama Rao, was the chief minister, have now turned as a boon for the region, he observed.

The credit of getting the Krishna river waters for Rayalaseema goes only to N T Rama Rao and to Chandrababu Naidu, he added. Not only this. Several other projects have been built during the TDP regime while all the irrigation project works came to a standstill after Mr Jagan came to power, Srinivasulu stated.

Observing that there is no development in the State in the past three-and-half years, Srinivasulu said that there are no employment opportunities for the youth and no minimum support price for the farm products.

The rallies taken out by the YSRCP leader, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, will in no way help to get the High Court bench for Rayalaseema, he said and felt that the YSRCP MPs should mount pressure on the Centre. Jagan is just taking the people of the State for a ride by making false promises, he added.

Srinivasulu made it clear that the TDP will make every effort to bring all sections of the people onto a common platform to fight for the rights of the people of Rayalaseema and to put an end to the atrocities of the YSRCP leaders.