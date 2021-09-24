Jagga fires on Revanth, threatens to join TRS!

Senior Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy fired salvos at his own party president, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy.

In a chit-chat with media at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office in Telangana Legislative Assembly premises on Friday (today), Jagga Reddy accused Revanth of humiliating and ignoring him.

Jagga said Revanth is running Telangana Congress like a private limited company and ignoring senior leaders in the party.

He expressed anger at Revanth for not informing him about holding a meeting in his constituency.

Jagga also expressed ire at Revanth for not giving him a chance to address the public meeting held in Gajwel recently, which is part of Undivided Medak district, in which his Sangareddy constituency comes.

Gajwel is located in my home district and I was not given a chance to speak in the meeting, Jagga said.

Jagga threatened to join TRS if the same treatment is meted out to him in Congress.

“If I want to join TRS, there is no one in TRS who can stop me. I am a loyal Congress worker. That’s why I am showing patience. I was elected thrice as MLA even before Revanth joined Congress,” Jagga remarked.

Other Congress MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu, Seethakka etc who were present in the CLP office were shocked at Jagga’s comments with media and maintained silence.