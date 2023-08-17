Jailer has a Blockbuster first week – AP/TS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0
Jailer First Week Collections
Jailer First Week Collections

Jailer has a blockbuster first week with a distributor share of 27.50 Cr. The film is now second highest first week ever for a Tamil Dubbed film behind 2point0. 2point0 has collected 40 cr share back 2018 tells the brand value of the robot combo. Jailer has collected 53.5 cr gross to date and is expected to collect at least 80 Cr in full run.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

AreaFirst Week CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Pre-release Business
TN12.25 Cr22 Cr62 Cr (Valued)
UA3.48 Cr
Guntur1.91 Cr
East 2.07 Cr
Krishna1.84 Cr
West 1.21 Cr
Nellore0.75 Cr
AP/TS Share27.51 Cr10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share)12 Cr (Valued)
AP/TS Gross53.5 Cr
AP/TS theatrical rights12 Cr12 Cr12 Cr
KA9 Cr10 Cr
Kerala5.9 Cr6 Cr
North India2 Cr2 Cr
Overseas39 Cr ($4.7 Million)30 Cr
Worldwide88.20 Cr122 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here