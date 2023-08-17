Jailer has a Blockbuster first week – AP/TS Collections

Jailer has a blockbuster first week with a distributor share of 27.50 Cr. The film is now second highest first week ever for a Tamil Dubbed film behind 2point0. 2point0 has collected 40 cr share back 2018 tells the brand value of the robot combo. Jailer has collected 53.5 cr gross to date and is expected to collect at least 80 Cr in full run.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area First Week Collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Worldwide Pre-release Business TN 12.25 Cr 22 Cr 62 Cr (Valued) UA 3.48 Cr Guntur 1.91 Cr East 2.07 Cr Krishna 1.84 Cr West 1.21 Cr Nellore 0.75 Cr AP/TS Share 27.51 Cr 10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share) 12 Cr (Valued) AP/TS Gross 53.5 Cr AP/TS theatrical rights 12 Cr 12 Cr 12 Cr KA 9 Cr 10 Cr Kerala 5.9 Cr 6 Cr North India 2 Cr 2 Cr Overseas 39 Cr ($4.7 Million) 30 Cr Worldwide 88.20 Cr 122 Cr