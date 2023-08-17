Sharwanand to join hands with two Superstars

Sharwanand is one of the promising actors of Telugu cinema. Though he hasn’t scored big hits in the recent years, he has enough number of films lined up. Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel is all set to direct the 170th film of Superstar Rajinikanth. Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will have a crucial role in this social drama and the shoot commences very soon. As per the update, Sharwanand has been roped in for a crucial role. An official announcement for the same is awaited.

There were rumors that Natural Star Nani was approached for the role but Sharwanand is finalized for the same. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are working together after 32 years in this pan-Indian film. Rajinikanth is riding high with the super success of Jailer. Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Sharwanand is currently busy with Sriram Aditya’s romantic drama.