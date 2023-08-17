Reimagining Chiranjeevi’s Roles: Tammareddy’s Viewpoint and Fans Feedback

Renowned film personality Tammareddy Bharadwaja has recently expressed his viewpoint on Chiranjeevi’s film choices, advocating for a return to naturalistic roles instead of over-relying on remakes like “Bholashankar” and “Lucifer.” Despite his desire to communicate directly with Chiranjeevi, Tammareddy conveyed his perspective through a YouTube channel due to logistical constraints.

Tammareddy’s comments:

Tammareddy underscored Chiranjeevi’s initial rise to stardom through naturalistic performances, citing the actor’s role in movies like Vijetha and Swayamkrushi as a prime example. He reminisced about an earlier era of cinema, where artists were motivated by their passion for the craft, rather than commercial considerations. He drew from the careers of iconic figures like NTR, ANR, Krishna, and Chiranjeevi, who initially embraced method acting to considerable success.

Tammareddy pointed to the recent performances of Amir. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in films like “Dangal”, “Jailer” and “Vikram,” respectively. These actors portrayed elderly roles to acclaim, urging Chiranjeevi to consider similar roles that align with his age and natural acting prowess. Following the release of Chiranjeevi’s recent film “Bhola Shankar,” which garnered criticism from general audiences and fans, Tammareddy’s commentary has initiated discussions regarding the megastar’s cinematic trajectory.

However, Tammareddy’s comments have garnered positive and negative reactions from Chiranjeevi’s fan base.

Positive feedback on Tammareddy’s remarks:

In favor of Tammareddy’s remarks, some Chiranjeevi fans laud his assessment of the actor’s recent film roles. They concur that Chiranjeevi’s performances have become increasingly artificial in movies like “GodFather,” “Valtheru Veerayya,” and “Bhola Shankar.” While not all of them endorse a complete shift towards roles aligned with Chiranjeevi’s age, they agree on the need for reinvention and the selection of better scripts.

Negative comments on Tammareddy’s viewpoint:

However, negative responses have also emerged. Some fans recalled Tammareddy’s previous contentious remarks on the movie “RRR” and question his focus solely on Chiranjeevi, suggesting he also address actors like Bala Krishna who opt for mindless action films.

Interestingly, even those who disagree with Tammareddy’s stance acknowledge the validity of his argument that Chiranjeevi’s performances have become overly cinematic and artificial.

Ultimately, Chiranjeevi’s fans are hoping for several key actions from him:

1. Collaborate with directors like Sukumar, Trivikram, or other such commanding directors who can effectively guide and shape Chiranjeevi’s roles instead of working with the younger directors who cannot say “NO” to Chiranjeevi’s suggestions.

2. Experiment with scripts while adhering to commercial formats. They emphasize a preference for innovative narratives over formulaic ones, even if some films might result in commercial setbacks.

3. Chiranjeevi has a track record of reinventing himself in the past. In 1998, after such retrospection, he came up with refreshing films like Hitler, Master, and Bavagaru Bagunnara and all of them became hits. Fans expect him to draw from his history of reinvention to pivot his career trajectory once again.

4. It is to be noted that, even though Chiranjeevi faced a slump in his career at several points in time due to bad scripts, he never faced criticism for his acting. This is something he needs to work on.

As film lovers anticipate Chiranjeevi’s response to the feedback, his fans hope for a reinvigoration of his cinematic journey.

