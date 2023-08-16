Jagan is a curse to farmers, says Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is a curse to the farmers in the state. Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the farmers at Edida village of Mandapet mandal in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to provide irrigation water to the farmers. He said that the chief minister had destroyed all the irrigation projects in the state. He referred to the Pattiseema project and said that the project had supplied water from Godavri to Krishna river during the TDP regime.

The same project was now not in use while the farmers of Krishna delta were suffering for lack of water. The seedbeds in the Krishna delta were getting dried up as there was no water, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to provide gunny bags to the farmers in the last four agriculture seasons. The farmers have lost heavily as the government did not procure crops nor did it help the farmers to sell the crop in the open market.

“A chief minister who could not supply gunny bags is talking about building three capitals,” Chandrababu Naidu said and wondered whether the farmers were buying his lies.

Later, Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting in Mandapet where he came down heavily on Jagan Mohan Reddy for not coming to the rescue of the farming community. He alleged that Jagan was cheating the farmers by showing the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) where nothing is happening for the farmers.

He said that the farming community has been in great loss during the last four years. The government had never helped the farmers and pushed them into the debt trap, he added. He called upon the farmers to reject the YSR Congress and Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next election.