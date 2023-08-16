Game Changer Team Celebrates Shankar’s Birthday

Ram Charan along with Game Changer movie team celebrated director Shankar’s birthday on the sets of the film in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Shankar was born on August 17th, yet the Game Changer team celebrated his birthday a day before on the film sets. The pictures and videos of the celebrations are viral on social media.

Game changer movie producer Dil Raju was also present in the event. The film shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad. If the sources are to be believed, Ram Charan will be seen in seven different get-ups in the film. Kiara Advani is the lead actress and Thaman is on board for music. On the flipside, Shankar is juggling between two big-films Indian 2 and Game Changer, which are scheduled for next year’s release.