Unique Record for Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a bang and his recent offering Jailer trashed all the existing records. The film crossed the lifetime numbers of Kamal Haasan’s biggest hit Vikram in just a week. Jailer also performed exceptionally well in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film registered a unique record. The statistics of Book My Show revealed that a whopping number of 6 million tickets are sold for the film.

What’s more surprising is that 1.5 lakh audience watched the film twice. Jailer is an action thriller directed by Nelson. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishna, Sunil, Tamannaah, Yogi Babu played the lead roles. The film is racing towards the biggest hit in the career of Rajinikanth. Sun Pictures bankrolled this action drama and Anirudh scored the music for Jailer.