Guntur Kaaram shoot Resumes

After a long break, the shoot of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram resumed today in Hyderabad. Trivikram is canning some crucial family episodes from the film. Mahesh has returned back from his London vacation and he would be back to the sets very soon. After PS Vinod’s exit, Manoj Paramahamsa joined the sets as the new cinematographer for the film. Thaman also started working on the tunes and the first single from the film is expected to be out soon.

Trivikram has a tough task ahead and he has to wrap up the shoot of Guntur Kaaram at the earliest to meet the deadline of January 12th, 2024 release. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies in Guntur Kaaram. Haarika and Hassine Creations is bankrolling this big-budget attempt.