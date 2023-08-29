‘Jailer’ team to Remove the Scene Featuring RCB Jersey after court orders

In an unexpected twist, the blockbuster film ‘Jailer,’ featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has found itself entangled in a legal tussle with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of the Indian Premier League. The film’s scene depicting a killer wearing an RCB jersey sparked controversy, leading the RCB counsel to approach the Delhi High Court. Acknowledging the concerns raised, the filmmakers have agreed to modify the scene, resolving the matter out of court.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Jailer’ has been making waves in the box office realm with its remarkable success. However, the inclusion of a scene showcasing a shooter adorned in an RCB jersey triggered legal action from the cricket team. In response, the Delhi High Court issued an order directing the filmmakers to alter or replace the contentious scenes by September 1st. Additionally, the court instructed that none of the theaters should exhibit the RCB jersey in the film. The film’s plot centers on a retired jailer’s efforts to thwart an eccentric idol smuggler, bringing together a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu.

The court’s intervention underscores the complexities of copyright issues and the importance of addressing concerns raised by entities like sports teams. While ‘Jailer’ has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment realm, this incident serves as a reminder that legal matters can arise unexpectedly, even in the world of cinema.