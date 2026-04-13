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Jana Nayagan Piracy: Multiple Arrests Made

Published on April 13, 2026 by nymisha

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Jana Nayagan Piracy: Multiple Arrests Made

The entire film of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was leaked online and it left everyone in deep shock. The makers KVN Productions are already struggling with the censor hurdles and they are trying hard to release the film at the earliest. The ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have pushed the release of the film. Now, the leaks have doubled the troubles. The makers reacted on a swift note and approached the Cyber Crime cops.

Six people are arrested till date in the leaks and the investigation is currently going on. Multiple teams are formed to block the links through which the film got leaked. Also the social media handles are identified through which the episodes from the film are being circulated and they are being blocked. The Tamil Nadu cops are currently investigating about who is behind the leaks. Vijay assured the film’s producer to stand with him at this tough time. There are strong reports that he would refund his remuneration partially to support the producer. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and is produced by KVN Productions.

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