Jana Sena leaders get bail in Visakha case

Nine members of the Jana Sena were released on bail on Saturday. With this all the 70 leaders of the party who were arrested by the Visakhapatnam police were released on bail.

The police have arrested the Jana Sena leaders following an attack on Ministers at the airport on October 15. The Jana Sena activists were waiting at the airport when the ministers reached the spot.

It was alleged that some Jana Sena activists have pelted stones at the ministers’ vehicles causing damage to them. The police booked cases against the Jana Sena leaders who had applied for permission for Jana Sena meeting on the day.

Besides them, the police also identified others using the CC camera footage. While the local court granted bail to 61 activists on the same day, nine leaders were sent to judicial remand.

However, the AP high court had granted them bail on Friday. As the jail officials received the court orders on Saturday, they released the Jana Sena leaders from the jail after completing the formalities.

The arrest of the Jana Sena leaders also reflected on the Jana Sena programmes planned in Visakhapatnam on October 16 and 17. However, following the arrest, Pawan Kalyan cancelled these programmes alleging that the government was harassing him and his party leaders.

He rushed back to Vijayawada after addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, where he accused the ruling YSR Congress of political witch-hunt. He also addressed another press conference in Vijayawada.

On the next day, Pawan Kalyan addressed a meeting of the party workers where he went abusive and aggressive on the YSR Congress leaders.

Later, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Pawan Kalyan and called for a united action plan to counter the YSR Congress in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan welcomed the release of his party activists. He said he had faith in the judiciary and would continue to fight against the corrupt and criminal leaders of the ruling YSR Congress.