Naidu remembers foundation day of Amaravati

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday remembered the prestigious day of laying foundation stone for the Amaravati capital on this day in 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new capital at Uddandarayunipalem, one of the 29 capital villages on October 22, 2016.

The grand event was organised by the then TDP government, which was attended by among others, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled the historic event and expressed confidence that Amaravati would remain the capital of the state. He said that several people across the world have welcomed the Amaravati plan and the government had done a lot of exercise to build a new capital.

He said that Amaravati was planned in such a way that it would become the global destination for the people to come and live. He said that several countries have welcomed the new capital, while the name of Amaravati fetched high returns to the state government.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Amaravati is not just a city, but the life of 28,000 farmers from the 29 villages. However, the dreams of the people of the state and those of the 29 villages were shattered now with Jagan Mohan Reddy playing three capitals’ game.

The TDP chief said that justice would prevail and Amaravati would become a reality in the near future. He made an appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to recall the sentiments that they had with Amaravati when the foundation stone was laid.

He also appealed to the people to throw away Jagan Mohan Reddy from power in the next elections and realise their dream of building a world class city.