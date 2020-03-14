Jana Sena MLA busy selecting YCP candidates in Razole

Jana Sena only MLA Rapaka Varaprasad is openly involving himself in selection of YCP candidates in his Razole assembly segment. He has become actively associated with YCP leaders in local body elections. This has angered the Jana Sena die-hard loyalists there. They are spreading rumours against Rapaka’s open activities to damage Pawan Kalyan party.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy has allowed Rapaka to work with YCP leaders as part of his mission to weaken Pawan party. Rapaka has spoken in favour of Jagan policies in the Assembly itself. Pawan Kalyan has also sarcastically said that he has no idea whether Rapaka is still with Jana Sena or not. Now, greater clarity has emerged in Jana Sena cadres that they need to develop some other leader for the party’s future interests.

The YCP state leaders are also coordinating with Rapaka Varaprasad with regard to selection of YCP MPTC and ZPTC candidates. Razole YCP activists and second rung leaders have also got clarity that their future leader in assembly segment will be Rapaka only.