HC pulls up SEC over code violations in AP

Days after pulling up Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang over the arrest of TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the High Court pulled up the State election commission over its inaction on several instances of code violation ahead of civic body elections in the state.

Posing tough questions to the state election commission, the High Court asked what action was initiated against the YSRCP leaders and workers who allegedly used ward members and volunteers for the party’s election canvassing in breach of model code of conduct. The High Court summoned the counsel for the state election commission acting on a petition filed by TDP functionary Kovelimudi Ravindra backed with video evidence of code violations.

In his petition, the TDP functionary alleged that the ruling party leaders and workers were distributing sarees in Tadipatri in Anantapur district to influence the voters while in Chittoor district village volunteers were being used by the YSRCP for election campaigning.

Veera Reddy, TDP functionary Kovelimudi Ravindra’s counsel, argued that the state election commission had failed to take any action against the YSRCP leaders and workers for the code violations despite the video evidence produced by his client. The SEC counsel told the court that the commission sought reports from district collectors to initiate necessary action. Angry over the reply, the High Court pulled up the SEC asking why the commission has failed to get a report from the district collectors. Further, the High Court reminded the SEC that its primary duty was to conduct elections in a free and fair manner.

When the counsel for Ravindra, Veera Reddy, brought to the notice of the HC that elections were being held in a hurry without giving ample time, the HC asked why the polls were being held in such a short span of time. The SEC replied that fixing the elections schedule was in the purview of the government.

The HC observations is a slap on the state election commission whose job is to use its security personnel, inspectors, police forces, videos to inspect and halt illegal distribution of money and freebies. The EC should remember that it is bestowed with unlimited and unconditional powers in enforcing the model code of conduct. It should remember that it can take any action it deems fit to ensure that elections and the election process are free and fair.

Recently, the High Court pulled up DGP Gautam Sawang for arresting TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu at the Vishakapatnam airport on February 27 when he arrived in the port city to participate in various programmes of the party. Naidu was arrested under CrPC 151. The High Court reading out the definition of CrPC 151 to Gautam Sawang questioned why action should not be taken against the police. In his deposition before the court, Sawang had to cut a sorry face. He admitted before the court that Naidu’s arrest was not in the spirit of Sec.151(1). The HC asked him to take action against the assistant commissioner and the commissioner of police of Vizag who served the arrest notice.