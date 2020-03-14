Telangana alert, we cannot be a mute spectator to Coronavirus: KCR

A high-level committee comprising all state departments is holding extensive consultations on a raft of measures to be initiated on how to tackle the threat of Corona virus as its outbreak cannot be underestimated, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekara Rao informed the Assembly. He told the House that the coronavirus should not be underestimated, but there was nothing to panic. A cabinet meeting will be held in the evening to evolve strategies on countering the Corona virus.

“This is a serious public health threat. The virus has sparked fear and anxiety around the world. We cannot be a mute spectator to the spread of Corona virus. Though there is no panic situation in Telangana, the government is alert and will take all precautionary measures to counter the threat of the virus. The actions we take today will save lives,” the chief minister told the Assembly.

The central government has taken several measures to contain the spread of the virus. The state governments of Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra have announced partial shutdowns in view of the global epidemic coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. “Our neighboring metro Bangalore has closed schools. Governments have asked people to keep marriages and birthday functions low-key. Similar measures were initiated by the governments of Maharashtra, Odisha and other states,” he said. The Telangana government will decide whether to close schools and colleges and ask people to keep their social gatherings a low-key affair to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

India has registered its second death related to Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) after a 68-year-old woman died in Delhi, while around 81 positive cases have been reported till date. In Hyderabad, there has been only one case of coronavirus in Hyderabad after a 24-year-old techie tested positive for the deadly disease. The patient underwent treatment at the Gandhi Hospital and was discharged after complete recovering. Three passengers who had returned from Italy were rushed to the Gandhi Hospital after they showed symptoms.

The chief minister said when the Spanish flu broke out in the early 19th century, it wiped out around 10 to 20 crore people globally. In India alone, as per records, around 1.40 crore people were killed due to the Spanish flu. “Therefore, it would be criminal to underestimate or ignore the outbreaks of such viruses,” he told the Assembly.

He said the Telangana government was taking all necessary precautions to monitor all passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport which is witnessing an exponential growth of 150 per cent in air traffic. On an average, the airport handles 57,000 passengers and over 500 flights operate from the airport. The central government has banned and cancelled all visas to travelers from the seven most affected nations including China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Germany and Spain. “Fortunately, we do not have direct flights to these seven countries, but the fear of contagion is always there as the travelers visit Hyderabad through connecting or transit flights,” he said. Similarly, the government will initiate various protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus at Metro stations and public transport systems like the RTC. He said around 4 lakh people travel in Metro Rail everyday and two crore passengers commute in RTC. After the Cabinet meeting in the evening, the government will announce the measures to contain the virus, the chief minister said.