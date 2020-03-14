Pawan philosophises on failure and cowardice

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan once again elaborately spoke on the importance of overcoming defeat if one has to achieve greater goals in life and career. He told his party activists that they all together must be prepared to defeat cowardice first to move closer to their immediate political goals. Senani told his followers that he was the best person to tell what it takes to face failure and defeat. Addressing Jana Sena foundation day celebrations at Rajahmundry, Pawan recalled how he had to spend one full decade without a single hit film which happened right after five years of good success. Those years when defeat tries to finish you off, one should emerge stronger.

Senani finally talked about how he was boldly facing all odds in politics. He set up his party to motivate society to fight against suppression. He said that he would never accept cowardice. People should enjoy the breeze of freedom and independent living where they could be able to freely express their feelings and ideas. It is to uphold these ideals that he had set up his party. He said that he would not like to live in cowardice. He told his followers that if they stop fearing attacks, they would remain where they are without any freedom and progress.

Pawan statements once again triggered speculation whether he turned to philosophy after finding his alliance with Modi-Shah proving ineffective before Jagan oppressive regime.