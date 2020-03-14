Naidu calls it Khakhi terrorism in local polls

In his most bitter attack, TDP National Presisent Chandrababu Naidu slammed what he described as ‘Khakhi terrorism’ in AP local polls. He advised DGP Sawang not to serve one person, just like High Court commented against him. If the police atrocities continue to harass opposition, then the people will revolt against the police rajyam like in Sepoy mutiny. Naidu called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to wage ‘Save Constitution’ agitation against YCP atrocities and Police terrorism. He said that it is a shame on the part of AP Police for acting like YCP activists to force TDP candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Political analysts say that Naidu frustration is evident because of the gains that YCP has already made in local polls. This is why Naidu is running a new campaign accusing the police officials of putting TDP candidates to physical manhandling and psychological blackmail. The YCP leaders placing liquor bottles in TDP leaders houses while the police are using this pretext to blackmail TDP candidates into withdrawing from the contest. Obviously, TDP is fighting a losing election battle.