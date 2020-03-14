TTD measures to prevent corona virus

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to removing waiting of crowds in queues and compartments for Darshan. Lakhs of people visit the temple every day. But now, the corona virus is threatening to spread from any corner. Already, a positive case has raised big concerns in Nellore town limits. Many states and institutions are taking immediate voluntary steps for safety precautions.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has come out with these preventive measures. The mass gathering problem is indeed big in Tirumala temple. Moreover, devotees come from all over the world. Screening of the devotees is also not possible because of the lack of enough medical infrastructure there.

Because of these limitations, the TTD decided to give time slots to devotees. Also, the devotees will not be allowed to go in crowds at one time to had Darshan. There are reports the arrival of devotees has also come down a bit because of the virus scare. Because of the epidemic steady spread in different parts of India, institutions like TTD are becoming alert. For safety sake, the TTD has already cancelled Sitaramula Kalyanam in Vontimitta Ramalayam.

Meanwhile, TDP is asking the State Election Commission to suspend the elections temporarily and restart the same after virus scare is over.