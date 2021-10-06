Jana Sena peeved at Somu Veerraju’s silence over Posani vitriol

The relations between the BJP and the Jana Sena are now turning out to be more fragile than anyone realised. One question that seems to be troubling both Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and his partymen is that why was AP BJP president Somu Veerraju silent when maverick film personality Posani Krishna Murali attacked Pawan Kalyan? Why did he not take on Posani? Why did he not come to the defence of Pawan Kalyan? Sources say that this question could well decide the fate of the Jana Sena-BJP relations.

It may be recalled that on the issue of Badvel, both are speaking in different tones. While Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that he would not put up a candidate for Badvel bypolls, AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju has categorically said that the BJP would contest the bypoll. He has also said that Pawan Kalyan will campaign for the BJP candidate in Badvel.

Sources say that there were some pressures from some ‘unseen’ quarters on Somu Veerraju to keep off the Posani issue. They feel that this pressure must have come from none other than Y Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sources also say that a section of the party has taken the issue of Somu Veerraju’s silence on Posani’s diatribe to the notice of the party higher-ups. They reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over Somu’s style of functioning.

These leaders have reportedly told the BJP top leadership that the party is down in the dumps after Somu Veerraju took over. They are of the opinion that the party had gained some strength when Kanna Lakshminarayana was the party president. They reportedly alleged that Veerraju has some secret understanding with YS Jagan. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan too is said to be unhappy with the silence of Somu Veerraju and is believed to have been upset with his attitude. This dissatisfaction could have its impact on the Badvel bypoll, sources said.