Home > Politics

Janasena vs YSRCP for Senior TDP Leader

Published on June 16, 2025 by nymisha

image
Janasena vs YSRCP for Senior TDP Leader
Janasena vs YSRCP for Senior TDP Leader

A major political twist has taken place in Andhra Pradesh as senior TDP leader Sugavasi Balasubrahmanyam resigned from the party. He is the son of former MP Sugavasi Palakondrayudu, and his sudden move has created a lot of buzz in state politics. Both YSRCP and Janasena are said to be trying to bring him into their party.

Balasubrahmanyam, who comes from a strong political family, was reportedly unhappy with the way TDP treated him after the elections. Even though his family has won four times before, he was not given the Rajampet MP ticket in 2024 due to the seat-sharing deal with the BJP. Instead, he had to contest as an MLA from Rajampet and lost. After TDP won power, he was also left out of the cabinet and important party posts, which is said to have upset him even more.

The Sugavasi family has been loyal to the TDP in Rayachoti for nearly forty years. His father, Palakondrayudu, was a close associate of party founders like N.T. Rama Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Even during the Congress wave in 2004, he managed to win, showing the family’s strong base.

Now, rumors are flying about where Balasubrahmanyam will go next. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan is planning to visit Rayachoti on June 17, and many believe this visit is linked to a possible deal. At the same time, Janasena is also showing interest because Balasubrahmanyam belongs to the Balija community, which has a strong presence in the Rayachoti and Rajampet areas. Some within TDP say this resignation might just be a strategy to get a better offer from the party.

If Balasubrahmanyam joins YSRCP, it could seriously weaken the TDP in Rayachoti, which has been their stronghold for decades. On the other hand, if he joins Janasena, it could give the party a rare opening in Kadapa, where YSRCP has been dominant for years.

All eyes are now on Balasubrahmanyam. Whatever he decides
,whether to return to TDP with a better deal or switch sides it is likely to have a big impact on the political future of Kadapa district, especially as leaders start preparing for the 2029 elections.

image
image
image
