Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
New Expected date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on June 16, 2025 by nymisha

New Expected date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

With the post-production work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu coming to an end, the makers are currently busy finalizing the new release date of the film. Amazon has asked the film’s producer AM Rathnam not to push the film’s release again and the team has asked him to finalize the new date and announce it at the earliest. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of all the languages for a record price and they are mounting pressure on the team. AM Rathnam is keen to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu on July 24th and they feel that this would be an ideal date for the film.

War 2 and Coolie are releasing on August 14th in a record number of screens. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a good gap of two weeks in theatres if it releases on July 24th. The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu too will be released soon and these announcements will be made at the earliest. Touted to be a periodic action drama, the film is carrying decent expectations. The theatrical business will be closed after the release date gets announced. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol will be the lead actors and Keeravani is the music composer.

