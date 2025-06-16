New Expected date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

With the post-production work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu coming to an end, the makers are currently busy finalizing the new release date of the film. Amazon has asked the film’s producer AM Rathnam not to push the film’s release again and the team has asked him to finalize the new date and announce it at the earliest. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of all the languages for a record price and they are mounting pressure on the team. AM Rathnam is keen to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu on July 24th and they feel that this would be an ideal date for the film.

War 2 and Coolie are releasing on August 14th in a record number of screens. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a good gap of two weeks in theatres if it releases on July 24th. The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu too will be released soon and these announcements will be made at the earliest. Touted to be a periodic action drama, the film is carrying decent expectations. The theatrical business will be closed after the release date gets announced. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol will be the lead actors and Keeravani is the music composer.