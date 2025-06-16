VT15: Big Schedule in Korea

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been struggling for success. He has picked up a comic entertainer directed by Gandhi Merlapaka. Korean Kanakaraju is the title considered for this entertainer and Varun Tej sports a new look in the film. Varun Tej and Lavanya recently holidayed in Maldives and returned back. Varun Tej and his team are off to Korea and the new schedule of the film starts today.

The schedule will last for 45 days and over 90 percent of the shoot will be wrapped up with this schedule. The pending shoot will be completed in Hyderabad after the Korean schedule. Varun Tej is in plans to complete the shoot by August and move on to his next film from September. Ritika Nayak and Satya will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is scoring the music and there is a horror element in this entertainer. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers. The film releases early next year.