Janhvi Kapoor’s costliest purchase till date

Janhvi Kapoor is one actress who is in huge demand and she as several projects lined up. The actress sold off her apartment in Juhu which is spread across 3456 sq.ft to actor Rajkummar Rao for a whopping price of Rs 44 crores. The transaction was done in July this year and Janhvi Kapoor is now a proud owner of a duplex apartment. The property is worth Rs 65 crores and is spread across 8669 sq.ft. It is located in the costliest location of Bandra West region in Mumbai. The apartment is located on the first and second floors of the complex.

The Kapoors family paid a whopping amount of Rs 3.90 crores for the stamp duty. The apartment comes with a garden and a swimming pool. Janhvi Kapoor’s next outing Mili released today and the film is getting a positive response from the audience. The performance of the actress in this thriller is lauded.