Sukumar, Abhishek, Vivek’s Combo On Cards!

Yes, the three successful filmmakers- Sukumar, Abhishek Agarwal, and Vivek Agnihotri will be working together. The trio scored big hits with their last respective films and are busy with their respective ongoing projects.

While Sukumar will be starting Pushpa: The Rule soon, Abhishek Agarwal has different projects in production, and Vivek Agnihotri will be doing his next two films on Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

They shared the photo from their meeting. Certainly, a film in this deadly combination is going to be a Pan India one. But we need to wait to know more details of the project!

