Like Share and Subscribe Movie Review
5:30AM Movie plot continues in the forest, silly comedy continues as well
5:20AM Ram Miriyala’s ‘Lachumammo’ song has been shot in good locations
5:05AM The kidnap drama continues into second half.
First half report : A poorly made one with silly story plot and comedy that sucks big time
4:45AM Interval episode is as poor as the rest of the first half
4:30AM The attempted comedy isn’t working much
4:10AM Vasudha(Faria)is a top travel vlogger who also comes to Araku Valley
4:00AM Present day : Vihari (Shobhan) is a travel vlogger. Vihari plans Araku Valley trip
3:45AM PPF is a naxals like force in Andhra, PPF and state government involve in peace negotiations
3:40AM Movie opens as Shobhan narrates a quick flashback from 1990
