Like Share and Subscribe Movie Review

5:30AM Movie plot continues in the forest, silly comedy continues as well

5:20AM Ram Miriyala’s ‘Lachumammo’ song has been shot in good locations

5:05AM The kidnap drama continues into second half.

First half report : A poorly made one with silly story plot and comedy that sucks big time

4:45AM Interval episode is as poor as the rest of the first half

4:30AM The attempted comedy isn’t working much

4:10AM Vasudha(Faria)is a top travel vlogger who also comes to Araku Valley

4:00AM Present day : Vihari (Shobhan) is a travel vlogger. Vihari plans Araku Valley trip

3:45AM PPF is a naxals like force in Andhra, PPF and state government involve in peace negotiations

3:40AM Movie opens as Shobhan narrates a quick flashback from 1990

Telugu360 Live updates ( Spoiler-Free) from USA premiere show to begin 6PM EST THURSDAY. Keep Refreshing this page

Like, Share and Subscribe is a Telugu movie releasing on 4 Nov, 2022 India. The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and featured Santosh Shoban, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji as lead characters.

