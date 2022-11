Urvasivo Rakshasivo Movie Review

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is movie directed by Rakesh Sasi. The movie casts Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are in the main lead roles. The film is produced by produced by GA2 Pictures banner.

Telugu360 Live Updates from USA premier show begins at 9PM EST Thursday. Keep refreshing this page

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.