Mega Item Number Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set with Waltair Veerayya and this out-and-out mass entertainer is in the last leg of shoot. KS Ravindra (Bobby) is the director and Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja plays an important role. The film will have a high-voltage special song that will be shot on Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. Hot Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela will shake her leg with Megastar and Ravi Teja in this special number. This is sure a perfect treat for the fans and masses. The song will be shot in a special set and it would take place very soon. Urvashi Rautela recently signed Ram and Boyapati Srinu’s film and she has a special number in this film.

After that, Urvashi signed Waltair Veerayya. The film is set in the backdrop of Vizag and the traditional mass look of Megastar impressed everyone. Shruti Haasan is paired up beside Megastar and Catherine is romancing Ravi Teja. Waltair Veerayya is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Waltair Veerayya is carrying good expectations and the film will head for a clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.