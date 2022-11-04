TDP wants CBI to question Jagan in Viveka murder

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Friday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) question chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder of his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, to bring the facts to light.

Ramaiah, at a media conference here, said that facts like who killed Vivekananda Reddy, the reasons for his murder and how he was done to death will come to light only if Jagan is questioned by the CBI. The main culprits behind the killing can easily be found if Jagan is interrogated, he felt.

The TDP politburo member feels that all the developments, from the day Viveka was done to death to till today, are taking place under the direct supervision of Jagan. The Chief Minister is certainly guilty of the murder, Ramaiah said and demanded Jagan to come out openly on the statement made by his sister, Sharmila on “Annayya killed Bababi” (Brother killed Uncle).

Sharmila told the media in New Delhi that her own brother killed her uncle, he said and stated that when a murder charge is levelled against a Chief Minister, he should immediately resppond on it. He should come out openly either accepting or denying the charge, Ramaiah stated.

There are doubts among the public on Jagan as to why he is not responding on such serious charge when the Opposition levels simple allegations against him he immediately reacts, Ramaiah said. If Jagan has any ethical values, he should immediately come before the media to tell the public whether he has any role in the murder of his uncle, the TDP leader maintained.

When Jagan’s own sister, Sharmila, has openly given a statement to the CBI on who killed their uncle and who are behind the murder and he was done to death with regard to a dispute on Kadapa Lok Sabha ticket, there is no meaning in Jagan still maintaining silence on the issue, Ramaiah stated. Ramaiah recalled that Jagan came before the media minutes after his uncle died stating that he died of a severe heart stroke but within seconds he changed tack and said that Viveka died after blood vomiting.

Even a baseless allegation has been made against the TDP national president and then chief minister, N Chandarbabu Naidu, too, he added. Ramaiah suspected Mr Jagan’s hand before chasing the CBI officers out of the State and Kadapa MP, Avinash Reddy, shouted at the CBI officers right inside the court with the support of Jagan.

Also, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the murder case of Mr Viveka, suspended inspector, Sankaiah, but within a week his suspension was revoked, and he was given posting at a place of his choice, he said. Such incidents never happened in the history of the State. The TDP politburo member is confident that the TDP will come back to power in the coming elections and will teach a lesson to officers like Sankaraiah.