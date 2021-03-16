Jathi Ratnalu passes the crucial Monday test

Jathi Ratnalu is one small film that is creating history across the Telugu states. The small film is made on a budget of Rs 4 crores and it collected over Rs 20 crores in its first weekend. The film overperformed all over and had a stupendous weekend at the box-office. The film also passed the Monday test with flying colors and maintained the strength. The Monday numbers are decent all over. It is now clear that Jathi Ratnalu will collect close to Rs 40 crores in its final run. The makers and the buyers will be left in huge profits.

Jathi Ratnalu will continue to dominate this week and will have an exceptional second weekend. Anudeep directed the movie and Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna are the lead actors in this hilarious comic entertainer. Faria Abdullah is the leading lady and Swapna Cinema are the producers. The other releases Sreekaram and Gaali Sampath fell flat and had pathetic numbers on Monday.