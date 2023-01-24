‘Jealous’ Ram Gopal Varma jokes being part of ‘assassination squad’ to kill Rajamouli

In a string of tweets, director Ram Gopal Varma has praised filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, whom he says is jealous of, and joked that he is a part of an “assassination squad” of filmmakers set to kill the ‘RRR’ helmer.

In a banter, Ram Gopal Varma asked Rajamouli to increase his security.

RGV took to Twitter, where he re-shared a video of Rajamouli in a conversation with James Cameron from the 28th Critics’ Choice Award where ‘RRR’ won Best Foreign Language Film.

He captioned it: “From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment.”

“Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that.”

“And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down.”

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ also won India its first Golden Globe award for ‘Best Original Song’.

The film featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan also had special roles.