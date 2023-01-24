Kalyan Ram’s Amigos into profits, even before its release

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram upcoming film with debutant director Rajendra Reddy is an action entertainer “Amigos”. Makers raised curiosity on the film with the recently released teaser.

This exciting project is now generating profits for Mythri Movie Makers even before it is released. It appears that the film’s budget was recovered solely through non-theatrical rights. The film’s non-theatrical rights were sold for a whopping sum as it follows the biggest blockbuster in Kalyan Ram’s career, ‘Bimbisara,’ and it has strong trade buzz among other February releases.

It remains to be seen how much profit the makers will make after the release.

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath as the lead actress while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. The film releasing on February 10th, 2023.