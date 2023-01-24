Gold director hits back at Trolls

Premam is a memorable film in Indian cinema and the film’s director Alphonse Puthren is a star. He recently directed Gold featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara was his comeback film after seven years. The film has been declared as a flop and Alphonse Puthren was trolled badly. Alphonse Puthren took his social media page to hit back at the trolls. He removed his profile picture marking it as a sign for his protest. He asked the audience to see his work if they like it. He asked them not to come to his page and show their anger. “I’ll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood beside me when I fall down,” told the talented director. Here is his complete statement:

“If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction… it is good for you. Not for me. So I’m protesting by not showing my face on the internet. I’m not your slave or did not give right to tease me or abuse me in public. So see my work if you like. And don’t come into my page and show your anger. If you do so, I’ll just become invisible on the internet. I’m not like before. I’ll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood beside me when I fall down. I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with the support. Have a great day”.