Jio in final talks to acquire Disney Plus Hotstar

Reliance Industries entered into the digital space with Jio Cinema and is slowly emerging as a major player in the country. Jio invested huge and acquired the rights if IPL for the coming years. There are reports that Mukesh Ambani is in negotiations to acquire the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Walt Disney is looking at takers from a long time after the platform lost millions of subscribers. Disney Plus Hotstar along with the channels of Star are kept for sale.

The latest development says that the talks are in final stages and the deal is expected to be closed very soon. The big loss for Disney Plus Hotstar came after the platform lost the IPL streaming rights thus losing the subscribers. For now, both the parties are tightlipped about the happenings.