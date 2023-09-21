AP Speaker suspends three TDP MLAs from monsoon session

The AP Assembly speaker, Thammineni Sitaram, announced the suspension of three TDP MLAs from the monsoon session of the Assembly. He said that MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Payyavula Keshav and Anagani Satyaprasad from the rest of the session.

He said that the two MLAs have damaged the mike and tore some papers on the table of the Speaker when the house assembled. He regretted that the TDP MLAs had misbehaved with the chair, disrespected the speaker.

He also warned MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his misbehaviour in the house and advised him to follow the rules of the house. He wanted the MLA Balakrishna to learn the rules of the house to behave in a manner that brings honour to the member and the house, as well.

The speaker also suspended the rest of the TDP members from the house for the rest of the day. He regretted that the TDP MLAs were coming to the house only to disrupt the proceedings and make nuisance.

Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs, Buggana Rajendranath, moved the motion seeking suspension of the TDP MLAs from the house for the rest of the day.