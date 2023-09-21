Nupur Sanon walks out of Kannappa

Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa was launched recently and it would start rolling soon. The film was under pre-production for years and is said to be the costliest attempt in the career of Manchu Vishnu. Top actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is on board as the leading lady for the film. The beauty walked out of the project even before the shoot started. Vishnu took his official Twitter page to reveal the news. He said that Nupur walked out off the film due to scheduling conflicts.

“Sad to announce that lovely @NupurSanon had to step down from #Kannappa due to scheduling conflicts. We’ll miss her, but the hunt for our new leading lady begins! Sending Nupur our best wishes on her other commitments. Hope to work with her in the near future Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned for updates!” posted Manchu Vishnu. Nupur Sanon is the leading lady in Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao which is slated for release in October.