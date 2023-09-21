National Cinema Day Coming

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that the National Cinema Day across India will be celebrated on October 13th. All the multiplexes would screen films for Rs 99 in 4000 screens across India. Last year, there were 6.5 million admissions in India on the National Cinema Day. PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj Cinemas, Asian, Mukta A2, Citypride, Wave, Movie Time, Delite and M2K will screen the shows for Rs 99.

There are reports that the multiplexes in Andhra Pradesh will not screen films for Rs 99 on the National Cinema Day. The Multiplex Association of India is expecting a huge number of footfalls than last year on October 13th. The prices are not applicable for recliners and other special seats.