Job recruitment calendar: Jagan failed, will KCR succeed?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy made a statement from the dais that was set up for his swearing-in-ceremony as CM on May 30, 2019 that his government will release annual job recruitment calendar every year to fill vacancies in government departments every year.

However, Jagan failed to deliver on his promise till recently.

It took more than than two years for Jagan to release first annual job recruitment calendar.

Recently on June 28, Jagan released the annual job calendar but it faced the wrath of unemployed youth and government job seekers in Telangana as the calendar notified just 10,143 vacancies to be filled in the next nine months until March 2022.

While the vacancies in government departments in AP are in lakhs somewhere around over 2 lakh or so, Jagan notified just 10,143 vacancies that too after two years triggering anger among from student unions and opposition parties.

Now, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced to release annual recruitment calendar in the cabinet meeting.

The TRS government failed to fill even 40,000 posts through TSPSC during the past seven years. Worse still is, not a single recruitment notification was released by any recruitment agency in Telangana for the last three years since 2018.

But TRS government derived political mileage in all the elections held since then with KCR issuing statements that the government will soon fill over 50,000 vacancies in all departments whenever there were any elections in Telangana.

That ‘soon’ never came even after KCR issued ‘jobs very soon’ statements during Dubbak Assembly bypoll, GHMC elections in 2020-end, Graduate MLC polls in March 2021, Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll in April 2021 and municipal polls in April 2021.

As the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll nears, opposition parties and unemployed youth believe that KCR is again trying to mislead students and youth to gain political mileage under the guise of annual job calendar.

It remains to be seen whether KCR succeeds in releasing annual job calendars every year where Jagan failed.