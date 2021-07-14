Narappa Trailer: A Faithful Remake

Victory Venkatesh will next be seen in the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Asuran that is titled Narappa. The film will skip the theatrical release and will stream directly on Amazon Prime. The trailer of the film is out and it sounds to be a shot-to-shot remake of Asuran. The makers played it safe and they decided to stick to the original including the flashback episodes reveals the trailer. Venkatesh shines in a role with dual shades and Narappa banks big on action along with a hard-hitting emotional drama.

Narappa trailer keeps good expectations on the film. Priyamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Rao Ramesh and Nassar will be seen in other supporting roles. Venky roars loud after years in an action drama. Narappa will sure be a different attempt from Venkatesh at this point of time in his career. Narappa will be streaming on Amazon Prime from July 20th. Manisharma composed the music and Suresh Productions, V Creations are the producers.