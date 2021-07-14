Harish brings’ defected TRS councillors’ back into TRS within 24-hrs!

The ruling TRS and opposition BJP are playing a sort of ‘musical chair game’ in Undivided Medak district, the home district of TRS chief and CM K Chandrashekar Rao and finance minister T Harish Rao, in engineering defections in each other party.

The BJP on Tuesday engineered a defection in Dubbak municipality by taking two TRS councillors into its fold.

The two TRS councillors Diviti Kanakaiah (ward no.7) and D Balakrishna (ward no.8) joined BJP in the presence of BJP Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao.

This embarrassed TRS, KCR and Harish a lot as it happened in their home district.

Harish immediately sprung into action to bring back defected councillors into TRS.

Within 24 hours, Harish managed to bring them back into TRS.

The two defected councillors rejoined TRS in the presence of Harish today (Wednesday). They expressed apologies for leaving TRS and alleged that BJP leaders lured and mislead them with false promises on developing their wards by sanctioning funds.

They said they will always remain loyal to KCR and TRS.