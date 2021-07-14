KTR feels Revanth’s heat, convenes emergency party meet!

It’s not even three weeks since the Congress high command announced the name of firebrand leader A Revanth Reddy as new TPCC chief on June 26 and its only a week since Revanth took charge as TPCC chief on July 7, but the ruling TRS in Telangana seems to be already feeling the heat of Revanth Reddy.

This became evident after TRS working president KT Rama Rao convened an emergency meeting of all key state-level TRS leaders including party’s general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan today (Wednesday) to discuss party’s strategy on how to counter Revanth’s aggression in Telangana.

KTR is already countering Revanth’s criticism on KCR and TRS every day by taking part in some programme or the other at Telangana Bhavan.

The fact that KTR is visiting Telangana Bhavan every day since he was appointed as TRS working president in December 2018 and keeping himself available for TRS leaders and cadre itself shows the impact of Revanth’s appointment as TPCC chief has created on TRS and KTR.

Though KTR promised to visit Telangana Bhavan every day and interact with party leaders and cadre in December 2018, he never followed it as the need did not arise since TRS was stronger and there was no trace of any opposition in Telangana all these days.

But now the political situation has completely changed in Telangana after Revanth came as TPCC chief. Several leaders from TRS and BJP who are upset in TRS are planning to join Congress and work under Revanth’s leadership with a hope that Congress will come to power in Telangana in 2023 December Assembly polls and Revanth will give them better opportunities in Congress government.