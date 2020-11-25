Jolt to TRS, Swamy Goud joins BJP

In a jolt to the ruling TRS, former chairman of the Legislative Council K. Swamy Goud on Wednesday quit the pink party to join the saffron party

Swamy Goud was seen as a loyalist of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, but has been staying away from party activities in the last few days as he is miffed at K T Rama Rao’s style of functioning.

Swamy Goud’s entry into BJP comes daya after state BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay and union minister G Kishan Reddy Swamy Goud and invited him into the party. Swamy Goud, who worked as president of Telangana non-gazetted officers association played a crucial role during the Telangana movement. He was made MLC and chairman after formation of separate state. His term as MLC from Medak-Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilbad constituency ended last year. Since then he is not active in the party activities.

BJP is aggressively aiming to make serious inroads into Telangana and has been wooing senior party leader from various parties, especially the Congress and TRS, to join its fold.

Recently, senior Congress leader and former Union minister of state for transport Sarvey Satyanarayana quit the party to join the BJP. Former Hyderabad Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy along with her husband Chandra Reddy also joined the BJP three days ago. Former MLA from Serilingampalli P Bhikshapathi Yadav and his son Ravi Kumar Yadav, a Youth Congress leader, also joined the BJP.