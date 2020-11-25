Malayalam film makes it Oscars 2021 from India

Malayalam movie Jallikattu is the Indian official entry to Oscars 2021 in the category of International Feature Film category. The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and it featured Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Among the list of 27 Indian films, Jallikattu was chosen for the Oscars 2021. The film is completely based on the bull-taming event held in Tamil Nadu.

Moved with the emotional stuff, the Jury finalized Jallikattu for the Oscars. Jallikattu released in 2019 which is produced by O Thomas Panicker. Made on a budget close to Rs 3 crores, Jallikattu raked over Rs 20 crores at the Kerala box-office.