AP launches another copycat scheme ‘Jagananna Thodu’

The latest ‘Jagananna Thodu’ is being dubbed as a copy of the Central scheme under ‘PM Swanidhi’. The YCP Government is now facing criticism for making ‘false claims’ on the interest-free loans to the small traders like vendors and street hawkers. If the YCP has any commitment to the true welfare of the poorer sections, it should have come out with its own new schemes and implement them sincerely.

The newly launched Jagananna Thodu scheme was aimed at taking credit for the Prime Minister Swanidhi loans being given to the small traders all over the country. In fact, these small loans of Rs. 10,000 were being given already in a big way in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana while Andhra Pradesh was required to make progress all these months.

Way back in May itself, the Union Finance Minister announced the small loans scheme but now the Jagan regime was trying to make it look like its own programme. In the ‘PM Swanidhi’ website, it was clarified that nearly 15 lakh loans were sanctioned as against 28 lakh applicants for small loans.

Just like in ‘Abhaya’ app, which was a copy of the previous TDP scheme, the Jagan regime was giving paper advertisements. It was spending crores of rupees of public funds for getting publicity to the Chief Minister.

The AP Government was giving a new twist to the interest-free loans scheme in the State. Initially, the Government was asking for advancement payment of 7 percent interest on these small loans. The same interest would be deposited back into the bank accounts at a later date.